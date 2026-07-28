Orlando International Airport jumps to seventh busiest in U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport moved up two spots in a new ranking of the nation’s busiest airports.

MCO ranked seventh in the United States for passenger traffic in 2025, up from ninth place in 2024, according to Airports Council International North America.

The airport remains the busiest in Florida and ranks 25th worldwide.

MCO served 57,675,573 passengers in 2025, a slight increase from 57,211,628 the previous year.

Airport officials attributed part of the growth to international travel. New nonstop routes from Orlando to Munich, Madrid and Paris launched during the year.

“These numbers are reflective of Central Florida’s continued growth and global appeal,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Lance Lyttle said. “They also show why it is important to embrace a strategic vision that focuses on enhancing customer service while addressing critical infrastructure needs.”

Future projects at MCO include a new baggage-handling system for terminals A and B and 8,000 additional public parking spaces by 2030.

The airport also plans to upgrade restrooms, renovate portions of terminals A and B and improve passenger movement in Terminal C.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group