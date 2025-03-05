Orlando International Airport launches its first direct flight to Germany

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has launched its newest route.

Discover Airlines now has a direct flight to Munich, Germany. It’s the first direct flight there out of Orlando.

Officials say this will strengthen the city’s global connectivity and enhance international tourism, but the decision was strongly influenced by public demand.

“The unique aspect about the Munich connection is people were already doing it through a connecting point to get to Munich. The data was really showing that very strong demand, and so now by providing this nonstop, we’re really meeting that demand,” said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault

This is not the only direct international flight out of Orlando. The airport previously announced several others, including one to Paris.

