Orlando International Airport prepares for multi-year tram upgrade project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is set to undergo a major project that will change the way passengers move through the airport.

Work will begin on December 3rd on the Gate Link Replacement Project, which aims to enhance the passenger travel experience.

The $253 million project will replace four of the airport’s aging tram cars and supporting infrastructure, including over 2,000 feet of shuttle lanes connecting the terminal to the gates.

The upgrades promise a more reliable and safer trip for travelers, although it could involve some temporary disruptions during construction.

“We’ve taken a very coordinated and calculated approach to minimize the passenger disruption,” said Marquez Griffin, Senior Vice President of Operations at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

During the renovation, only one tram will operate, potentially slowing down travel times.

However, shuttle buses will be on 24-hour standby to assist passengers in case of interruptions.

The project will initially focus on the trams serving gates 100 - 129 (Airside 2) which mostly serves Southwest Airlines.

Construction will then move to Airside 2, gates 70 - 99 which serves Delta, Air Canad, and West Jet among others.

Ultimately, the entire system connecting Terminals A and B to gates 70 through 129 will be replaced.

Frequent flyer Scott Hansen noted potential for delays, saying, “It’ll slow things down for sure.”

Airport officials advise travelers using rental car or ground transportation services to allow an extra 30 minutes for pickup planning throughout the project.

The Gate Link Replacement Project at Orlando International Airport is expected to continue through Fall 2027.

Airport officials say the Gate Link Replacement Project is part of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s broader capital improvement plan.

The 2025-2030 Capital Improvement Programs represents $5.9 billion in investments to modernize and expand MCO. The upgrades include expanding parking and baggage handling capacity, upgrading the gate areas, and adding new retail and restaurants throughout MCO.

