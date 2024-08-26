Orlando is 5th most desirable city, Florida has 3rd craziest residents, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando is the city Americans want to live in the most — if they can’t find housing in four other cities.

That’s the result of a recent survey by Clever Real Estate that dubbed Orlando the fifth most desirable city to live in out of the nation’s 50 largest metros.

“The Best (and Worst) Places to Live in 2024″ list surveyed 1,000 people on what makes a city or state desirable and where people would live if they had their druthers.

