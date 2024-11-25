Orlando is top domestic destination this holiday season: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is the top domestic destination this holiday season: AAA

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

About 80 million Americans will be traveling this week for Thanksgiving, a new record in Florida. Four to five million will be on the move, according to AAA. “We had a really easy journey here. Had a lot of fun at Disney World. I’m sure going back will be fine,” said Amaya Runion, who was leaving the airport to fly back home on Monday.

Read: Do not wash your turkey and other Thanksgiving tips to keep your food safe

Of the nearly 80 million Americans projected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday week, 71 million are expected to hit the road. Meanwhile, the TSA predicts 3 million people will be breezing through the nation’s airports by Sunday.

Read: City to honor Orlando Pride with Championship Parade in downtown Orlando

For the first time, AAA is extending the travel period—now including the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving. “We just got here; we’re waiting for my mom. She’s coming in about an hour, said Alam Prese, traveler. “We are from Virginia, and they’re from New York. We are going to Universal, so we wanted to spend as much time as we can there.”

Read: Harris Rosen, hotel mogul and philanthropist, dies at 85

“We just broadened the amount of time that we are measuring travel numbers because people have more flexibility. They are working remotely, so they are able to leave earlier, they’re staying later,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson.

All the top three domestic destinations this holiday season are in Florida - in third place is Fort Lauderdale, second is Miami, and first place is Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group