Orlando, Kissimmee airports get infrastructure grants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two central Florida airports will be getting some big renovations after receiving millions in infrastructure grants.

Orlando International Airport is getting nearly $15 million to expand the existing Terminal C by over 203,000 square feet. It will also get more $12 million to expand an existing Terminal C apron by more than 138,000 square yards to accommodate more aircraft operations, plus $5 million more. The Terminal C expansion will be part of a project for connector pedestrian bridge.

Kissimmee Gateway Airport will get $1.5 million to reconstruct the existing lighting on Taxiway A that airport officials say has reached the end of its useful life.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group