Orlando, Kissimmee airports to receive $43M in federal infrastructure funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport and Kissimmee Gateway Airport are receiving a combined $43 million in federal funding for infrastructure projects, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto announced Friday.

Soto said Orlando International Airport will receive $33 million through the Airport Terminals Program. Kissimmee Gateway Airport will receive $10 million through the Contract Tower Competitive Grant Program.

The funding comes from programs created through the federal infrastructure law.

According to Soto’s office, Orlando International Airport will use its $33 million award to modernize about five public restrooms in Terminals 1 and 3 and improve existing family facilities.

Soto’s office said the latest award brings the total amount of Airport Terminals Program grant funding awarded to Orlando International Airport to $157 million.

“This federal infrastructure investment reflects the kind of partnership that keeps Orlando International Airport competitive on a national and global stage,” said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Kissimmee Gateway Airport will use its $10 million award to help fund construction of a new air traffic control tower, Soto’s office said.

Shaun Germolus, director of aviation for Kissimmee Gateway Airport, said the funding will help replace the airport’s aging tower with a more modern facility.

“The funds will allow us to replace the aging tower with a modern, more efficient facility, ensuring our controllers can continue delivering critical airspace safety for the region,” Germolus said.

Soto said the funding will help modernize local airports as Central Florida continues to see growth in tourism and travel demand.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information about the timeline for the projects.

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