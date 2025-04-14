Orlando leaders break ground on new affordable housing development

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, leaders in Orlando launched construction on a new affordable housing project.

The Enclave at Canopy Park is set to introduce 104 energy-efficient residential units located on South Rio Grande Avenue.

This initiative is intended for families earning between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income.

The complex will launch with backing from Orange County, state officials, and various financial partners.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group