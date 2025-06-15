Orlando Magic acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in blockbuster trade

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have acquired guard-forward Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guards Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first first-round picks.

Memphis gained draft picks, including the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft, first-round picks in 2026 and 2028, a pick swap in 2029, and a first-round draft pick in 2030.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond (Bane) to the Orlando Magic family,” said Weltman. “Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league, and we look forward to his shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward. Desmond’s character is held in high regard across the league and we believe he will fit seamlessly with our existing players both on and off the court.”

Weltman also spoke on the former Magic players, saying, "We want to thank Cole (Anthony) and Kenny (Caldwell-Pope) for their contributions to the Orlando Magic. They have been true professionals and we wish them well.”

Bane played in 69 games (68 starts) last season with Memphis, averaging 19.2 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 5.3 apg. and 1.16 stlpg. in 32.0 minpg., while shooting .484 (493-1,018) from the field, .392 (164-418) from three-point range and .894 (177-198) from the free throw line.

Bane at 26 years old joins one of the youngest cores in the NBA with Paolo Banchero (22), Franz Wagner (23), and Jalen Suggs (24) who are all under the age of 25.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group