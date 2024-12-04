The Orlando Magic advance to the NBA Cup Quarterfinals to face the Milwaukee Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite losing Tuesday night to the New York Knicks 121-106 and not winning East Group A, the Orlando Magic advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

The Magic advanced to the quarterfinals because they had the highest point differential of all the second-place teams in the Eastern groups, with a +40 point differential.

The Magic will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Read: Orlando Pride Defender Carrie Lawrence announces retirement

The Magic have yet to play the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season, last year the two teams split the season series going 2-2 with the Magic winning the most recent matchup 113-88.

The winner of the quarterfinal will await the winner between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Read: Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift tops global list; how to see your year in review

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group