The Orlando Magic advance to the NBA Cup Quarterfinals to face the Milwaukee Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite losing Tuesday night to the New York Knicks 121-106 and not winning East Group A, the Orlando Magic advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
The Magic advanced to the quarterfinals because they had the highest point differential of all the second-place teams in the Eastern groups, with a +40 point differential.
The Magic will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Magic have yet to play the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season, last year the two teams split the season series going 2-2 with the Magic winning the most recent matchup 113-88.
The winner of the quarterfinal will await the winner between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
