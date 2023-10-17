Orlando Magic, AdventHealth host ‘Pink in the Paint Night’ for breast cancer awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic and AdventHealth will paint the night pink for Tuesday’s game.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink for the Magic vs. Pelicans matchup in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The Magic is donating tickets to Central Florida breast cancer survivors and will honor local survivors and AdventHealth physicians at the game.

Fans can also make donations to AdventHealth’s Breast Care Fund at various locations in the arena. The money raised will help women unable to afford clinical breast exams and annual mammograms.

Read: Development team announced for upcoming sports & entertainment district next to Amway Center

According to a news release, over three million women in the U.S. have battled breast cancer, and one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hair tie company TELETIES will also give themed packs to the first 4,000 fans.

TELETIES will donate $250 for every point scored in the fourth quarter to the nonprofit Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered, and the Magic will match it.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Video: One-on-One with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley Mosley is set to begin his third season as head coach in Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group