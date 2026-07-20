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Orlando Magic announce 2026 preseason schedule starting Oct. 7

The Magic will play two games at Kia Center in October

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Orlando Magic Unveil New Logo and Uniforms (Orlando Magic)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will open their 2026 preseason on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 7.

Orlando will then travel to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on Oct. 11 before returning home for its final two preseason games.

The Magic will host Cleveland at Kia Center on Oct. 13 and the Miami Heat on Oct. 16. Both home games begin at 7 p.m.

The full preseason schedule:

DateOpponentTime
Oct. 7at Memphis8 p.m.
Oct. 11at Cleveland7 p.m.
Oct. 13Cleveland7 p.m.
Oct. 16Miami7 p.m.

Single-game preseason tickets are on sale through the Orlando Magic’s website and by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

The Magic will open training camp Sept. 29 at the AdventHealth Training Center.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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