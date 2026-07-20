Orlando Magic announce 2026 preseason schedule starting Oct. 7

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will open their 2026 preseason on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 7.

Orlando will then travel to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers on Oct. 11 before returning home for its final two preseason games.

The Magic will host Cleveland at Kia Center on Oct. 13 and the Miami Heat on Oct. 16. Both home games begin at 7 p.m.

The full preseason schedule:

Date Opponent Time Oct. 7 at Memphis 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Cleveland 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Cleveland 7 p.m. Oct. 16 Miami 7 p.m.

Single-game preseason tickets are on sale through the Orlando Magic’s website and by calling 407-89-MAGIC.

The Magic will open training camp Sept. 29 at the AdventHealth Training Center.

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