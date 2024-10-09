Local

The Orlando Magic cancel its preseason game due to Hurricane Milton

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Orlando Magic (WFTV)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have canceled their preseason home matchup at the Kia Center against the New Orleans Pelicans due to Hurricane Milton.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In a post on the team’s social media, Wednesday the Magic announced the reasoning behind the cancelation of the game is the safety of the community and their fans.

The game will not be rescheduled, and tickets will be refunded to those who purchased any.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton spawns multiple tornado warnings in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read