The Orlando Magic cancel its preseason game due to Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have canceled their preseason home matchup at the Kia Center against the New Orleans Pelicans due to Hurricane Milton.

In a post on the team’s social media, Wednesday the Magic announced the reasoning behind the cancelation of the game is the safety of the community and their fans.

The NBA has announced that the Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans preseason game on Friday, October 11, at the Kia Center, has been canceled due to Hurricane Milton. The game will not be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/CDJW0oFf0X — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 9, 2024

The game will not be rescheduled, and tickets will be refunded to those who purchased any.

