Orlando Magic visits patients, staff at AdventHealth for Children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando magic players stopped by AdventHealth for Children for a special visit this week.

Forward Jonathan Isaac and guard Cory Joseph were joined by STUFF the Magic Mascot and the 321 Hype squad as they spent Wednesday afternoon visiting patients and staff.

They joined in on personal visits, plus interactive activities and games. There was also game ticket giveaways and Magic-branded items

The team says the goal was to life patents’ and strengthen community ties.

