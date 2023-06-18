Orlando man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for several gas station robberies

On Friday, an Orlando man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Jung to two decades behind bars.
Officials said Deshawn Martin, 26, pleaded guilty to four gas robberies prosecuted under the Hobbs Act robbery.
According to court documents, on October 15, 2021, Martin and his co-defendant, Shinel Waldrop, 27, of Orlando, robbed a gas station in Plant City.
Investigators said Martin entered the store and pointed a weapon at two individuals, taking money from the cash register and one of the victims. Martin then exited the store and fled in a vehicle driven by Waldrop, investigators said.
Martin pleaded guilty in February 2023 as part of his plea agreement.
Waldrop previously pleaded guilty to her role in this case.
In March 2023, she was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney Middle District of Florida.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Plant City Police Department investigated this case.
United States Attorney Samantha Newman prosecuted it, according to a news release.
