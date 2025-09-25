Orlando man sentenced to prison for lying about ISIS support

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been sentenced to federal prison for lying to investigators about a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The Justice Department says Islam Doci, 47, was sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Doci pleaded guilty in October 2024 to making false statements to the FBI during questioning abouy the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS.

According to evidence and the plea agreement, Doci promoted ISIS propaganda online, communicated with ISIS members, sent money overseas in support of ISIS, and facilitated the provision of money by others to ISIS.

The Justice Department says Doci celebrated the killing of Americans and likened providing money and other support to ISIS to being at war.

Prosecutors say he lied about these activities during two interviews with the FBI.

