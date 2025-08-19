Orlando mayor addresses public safety, housing, future projects at State of the City address

ORLANDO, Fla. — Community leaders in Orlando are celebrating the city’s growth. Mayor Buddy Dyer delivered the State of the City Address Tuesday morning.

He reflected on the city’s 150th birthday.

During his address, he touted public safety. He said the city invests more in police and fire than what is collected in property taxes. With that, homicides are down more than 50%, and 100% have been solved.

“The property tax we collect doesn’t even cover the cost of police and fire,” Dyer said. “It cost a lot to maintain the number of officers and firefighters and new equipment we have to get every year.”

Dyer said the city is also focused on the future. With more than 1,500 people moving to Orlando weekly, he said a main focus is on the housing crisis. In the city, there’s a current need of nearly 10,000 additional housing units to meet demand, with 9,200 under construction.

“We know that we’re at a huge housing deficit,” Dyer said. “We’re doing things like expediting permitting, easing zoning regulations.”

Dyer wants the community to continue to think big. With success projects like Lake Nona, Creative Village and future possibilities of connections with OIA, the SunRail and extensions of Brightline, he believes Orlando could reinvent to “Air-lando.”

“It’s a critical connection. We’ve got to get to the airport and eventually I-Drive and Disney,” Dyer said. “That will allow Brightline to get to Tampa.”

Dyer also touched on “Orlando Unlocked” to tackle the housing shortage. He said it will allow for flexible zoning, quick construction and assures sites will be available when there is market demand.

