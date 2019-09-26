Orlando mayor announces new fire chief

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the city's new fire chief Thursday morning.
The man chosen for the job comes from Prince George's County, Maryland.
Benjamin Barksdale Jr. will take over as Orlando's fire chief as of Nov. 15, according to a news release from the city.
The city said Barksdale leads a team of more than 2,500 people in Prince George's County, including 1,000 sworn firefighters, 1,000 volunteer firefighters and civilian personnel throughout 45 fire stations that respond to a population of 900,000.
Dyer said Barksdale, who beat out 140 applicants for the job, has a history over his 32-year career of promoting women and minorities.
In February, Orlando Fire Department Chief Rod Williams resigned one day after 9 Investigates reported that a federal investigator determined Williams sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against the sole female assistant fire chief on his staff. Click here to watch the report.
