Orlando mayor responds to attorney general’s immigration policy criticism

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has sounded off on Attorney General James Uthmeier’s criticism on his handling of immigration, including threats that it could cost the mayor his job.

Uthmeier spoke against the city’s policy of preventing government employees from inquiring about law-abiding citizens’ immigration status. This policy, called the Trust Act, was approved in 2018.

The attorney general said he sent a letter to Dyer that this policy is void due to a law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2019.

In a letter back, Dyer said, “Thank you for your letter of April 14, 2025. I want to assure you that we take your letter, Florida law, and federal immigration law very seriously. neither I nor the Orlando Police Department have any intention of violating federal or state law, and as you know, we have signed the Memorandum and Agreement 287(g) Task Force Model with ICE, an executed copy of which is attached. Our OPD officers and in the process of being trained by ICE to provide assistance at its direction. We assure you we will continue to use our best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law, as ell as state law. I am always available to provide additional information or assist you and your office in any way.”

