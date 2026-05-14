Orlando Museum of Art offers free admission for Access for All event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art will offer free admission next week as part of its monthly Access for All event.

The event will be held Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum.

The free admission day is supported by the Art Bridges Foundation and is intended to make the museum more accessible to the community.

“Access for All reflects OMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that art is available to everyone in our community,” said Cathryn Mattson, CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art. “Through the generous support of the Art Bridges Foundation, we are able to open our doors wider each month and create opportunities for visitors of all ages to experience the museum, explore new ideas and feel inspired.”

The May 21 schedule includes a gallery talk at 2:30 p.m., sketching in the galleries from 5 to 7 p.m., a screening of “Koyaanisqatsi” from 6 to 8 p.m. and a highlights tour at 7 p.m.

The film screening is part of La CinOMAthèque, a collaboration between OMA and the Enzian that brings free art film screenings to the community.

The screening will be introduced and include a talkback with OMA chief curator Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon and Enzian programming manager Tim Anderson.

Visitors can also view current exhibitions, including “Echoes of the Ancient in Contemporary Voices,” “Dennis Scholl: A Day of Four Sunsets” and permanent collection exhibitions.

“Programs like gallery talks, sketching in the galleries and docent-led tours invite visitors to slow down, look closely and engage with art in personal and meaningful ways,” Claeysen-Gleyzon said.

More information about the event and museum programs is available through the Orlando Museum of Art.

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