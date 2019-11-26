Orlando neighborhood fights back against land deal approved by City Council

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Washington Shores neighborhood have hired a lawyer to fight a proposed land deal approved by the Orlando City Council.
The proposed land trust calls for 30 town homes, as well as apartments and retail space at Orange Center Boulevard and Dollins Avenue.
Related Headlines
The City Council earlier this year approved a deal with Hannibal Square Land Trust in a 5-2 vote.
Those living in the neighborhood have expressed concerns over the trust, which will allow future residents to own the home but not the land.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bodies in burned vehicle were parents of Longwood toddler found on NY porch, family confirms
- Lockdown at the White House: Errant aircraft causes brief panic in Washington
- Man gets 35 years in prison for raping 9-year-old multiple times
- Man arrested after woman found dead at Orange County home, deputies say
In addition to ownership concerns, residents say they are afraid the townhomes, which could cost anywhere from $150,000 to $235,000, may price them out.
"When you look at the community and the earnings, the median income for (this area) is only $23,687," Washington Shores resident Stella Lewis said. "You cannot afford a $140,000 house."
The neighborhood is within District 6.
Some residents have hired attorney Andrew Lannon, of Bogin Munns and Munns, to petition the City Council to reverse the decision.
A community meeting about the project will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Smith Neighborhood Center along Bruton Boulevard.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}