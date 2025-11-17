Orlando Pirates to bring indoor football back to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League (IFL) are relocating to Central Florida as the Orlando Pirates starting in the 2026 season.

The team will play their home games at the Kia Center with the opener set for Sunday, April 5 against Quad City.

Jawad Yatim, the CEO and the General Manager of the Pirates, held a joint press conference along with the ownership group and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Monday morning at the Kia Center.

A new city. A new chapter.



The @mass_pirates have officially relocated to Orlando and will compete as the Orlando Pirates starting in 2026. 🌴🏴‍☠️https://t.co/dFqHj9bGRe — Indoor Football League (@IndoorFL) November 17, 2025

“This relocation represents both growth and opportunity — for the Pirates organization, for the Indoor Football League, and for the passionate sports community of Orlando,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “ “The Yatim family has invested heavily in building a strong, recognizable brand with the Pirates. We’re excited to see them move into a market that truly reflects their vision and energy.”

Their head coach is former Orlando Predators head coach Rob Keefe. He led the Preds from 2014-2016 and led the team to three straight playoff appearances and a pair of division titles.

