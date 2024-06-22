Orlando police arrest juvenile accused of shooting gun at UCF downtown campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy connected to a shooting Friday night at the UCF downtown campus in Orlando, according the department.
Officers responded to North Terry Avenue going off a report of a juvenile with a handgun, OPD said in a statement.
The teenager was arrested with help from UCF police, according to the statement.
He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public, police said.
No property damage or injuries were reported.
