Local

Orlando police arrest juvenile accused of shooting gun at UCF downtown campus

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Orlando Police Department (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy connected to a shooting Friday night at the UCF downtown campus in Orlando, according the department.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officers responded to North Terry Avenue going off a report of a juvenile with a handgun, OPD said in a statement.

The teenager was arrested with help from UCF police, according to the statement.

Read: Seminole County’s first-ever Hurricane Action Day

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public, police said.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

Read: Teen dies, man severely injured in single-vehicle crash in Osceola, according to troopers

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read