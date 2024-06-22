Teen dies, man severely injured in single-vehicle crash in Osceola, according to troopers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree Friday night in Osceola County, leaving the driver dead and the passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place around 8:40 p.m. Friday night on U.S. Highway 441, north of Williams Road, FHP said.

A 2005 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on U.S. 441 when its driver, a 19-year-old Kenansville man, lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road.

Read: Seminole County’s first-ever Hurricane Action Day

The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to spin counterclockwise before it left the roadway again striking a tree, according to the crash report.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead, while his passenger, a 20-year-old St. Cloud man, was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to FHP.

Read: Tropics Update: Invest 92L to move onto the Georgia coast and pulls away from Florida

Troopers say the passenger was wearing a seat belt during the crash, but the driver was not.

A roadblock that was established for both directions of travel was cleared later in the night, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Read: Hot and steamy day in Central Florida, with heavy rain chances throughout

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group