Orlando police arrest man accused of shooting 2 near festival last month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they made an arrest for a shooting in Orlando that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers said Rashawn Francis is in custody for the shooting.

Investigators said Francis opened fire outside a festival on West Washington Street on May 29.

Two people were hit with the bullets, including one victim who was holding a child in his arms at the time.

Fortunately, the child was not hurt.

Francis is facing attempted first-degree murder charges.

