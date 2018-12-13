Orlando police arrest suspect in fatal shooting on Hendren Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a week of investigating, Orlando police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Rivera for his suspected involvement in a double shooting at a home on Hendren Drive.
Investigators said a 16-year-old and 23-year-old Alexander St. Jean were shot while at the home last Wednesday.
Police got a call about the shooting in the early morning, but no one was home when they arrived.
Police reported the front and back doors appeared to be wide open, but they found several bullets.
The facts surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Neighbors originally said a break-in evolved into a shootout, but Orlando police said this case has not been classified as a home invasion.
The state attorney's office also seemed unclear about the facts Thursday morning, reporting they had no clear narrative to review during Rivera's first appearance.
Rivera faces several charges, including first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
It's unclear what Rivera's relationship is to the victims. OPD said he did not live in that home on Hendren Drive.
