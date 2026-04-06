Orlando police investigate possible shooting in Washington Shores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to reports of a shooting late Sunday in the Washington Shores neighborhood.

Officers were called to Bethune Drive near Columbia Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was near the crime scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday and saw roughly 10 Orlando Police Department squad cars present with officers and detectives visibly investigating.

0 of 10 Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff)

WFTV has reached out to OPD for more information about this case.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning and check back with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group