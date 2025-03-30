Orlando Police investigating drive-by shooting in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Orlando Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured in Pine Hills.

The officer arrived overnight at the 4900 block of North Lane in Pine Hills to find one victim.

Police say they received a call of a shooting occurring and could only tell us that a woman was hurt.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when Channel 9 receives new information.

