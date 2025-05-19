Orlando Police investigating Sunday night fatal domestic-related shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released information on shooting that occurred Sunday night on West Livingston Street.

Officers were responding to a report of multiple gunshots fired inside of a home at 9:19 p.m.

Upon arriving at the home, officers found a deceased female who was identified as the roommate of the 911 caller.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have been domestic-related.

A person of interest who remained on scene is cooperating with the investigation.

