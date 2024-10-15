Orlando police launch public safety app

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents can get help with a new public safety app.

The Orlando Police Department just launched a new app where residents can learn about real-time information.

The app puts all of OPD’s available resources in one place.

The features include active call updates, neighborhood incidents and a records request.

You can also explore career opportunities, community resources and department events that foster connection.

OPD said it hopes this will make it easier to report non-emergency issues and learn crime prevention tips.

This was part of Chief Eric Smith’s community engagement and safety vision.

OPD’s new app is free in the App Store or Google Play.

