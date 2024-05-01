Orlando police offer $5K reward to help find killer who attack man inside his home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are offering an award for information that helps them solve a murder in an Orlando neighborhood.

Officers said Ruben Davila was attacked at his home on Frigate Drive in November of 2020.

Davila was critically hurt and eventually died from his injuries.

Investigators are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

