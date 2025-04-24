Orlando police officer arrested over alleged cellphone recording confrontation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A lawman in Orlando was arrested in Osceola County this week.

Officer Marlon Binet, 34, faces charges of unarmed robbery, grand theft under $5,000, and battery. He bailed out of the Osceola County jail soon after his arrest.

Although arrested this week, the alleged incident happened on the afternoon of March 16 when the victim said he was walking in the nature path around the Ezelle apartment complex.

The victim said he had his two dogs leashed and tethered to a tree as he used the pull-up bar when a stranger walked up and accused the dogs of being violent.

The victim said he felt scared, so he started recording the confrontation on his cellphone. He said the man got agitated at that, snatched the phone away and kept yelling. The victim said he felt the man wanted to fight him.

He said the man finally gave him his phone back but smacked it away when the victim started recording again. He then called 911.

Images from the phone helped identify Binet as the suspect, the arrest warrant states. The victim also picked him in a photo lineup.

Investigators said the phone’s recording showed Binet arguing with the victim before appearing to get “more violent” and grabbing the phone away.

The report noted the victim was uninjured and the phone was not damaged.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed Binet has been employed there as an officer since February 2018. He is currently relieved of duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

