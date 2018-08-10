Orlando police officers escort son of injured officer to first day of kindergarten

ORLANDO, Fla. - While many teary-eyed parents across Central Florida are sending their children to kindergarten over the next several days, the Orlando Police Department is making sure the son of one of its own isn’t alone on his first day.
Friday marks two months since Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. He remains in a coma.
Friday was also his 5-year-old son Kaleb’s first day of kindergarten, an important milestone for most children and one parents cherish as a memory.
Since Valencia couldn’t be there for the special day, Valencia’s squad and police Chief John Mina stepped in.
More than a dozen officers escorted Kaleb, who was fully equipped with his Batman backpack and new lunchbox, to class.
Two months ago today, Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty and remains in a coma.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 10, 2018
Today, his son Kaleb started kindergarten. Since his daddy couldn’t be there, Kevin’s Squad & @ChiefJohnMina escorted Kaleb to his first day of school.https://t.co/GfxTWL7pgt pic.twitter.com/TUVfKjStYe
