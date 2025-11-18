Orlando Police release video of fatal tattoo shop shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released surveillance video and new information regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday at a tattoo shop on Edgewater Drive.

The incident happened as police were serving a drugs and firearms search warrant when a person exited the shop with an AK-47 style rifle.

Orlando Police say they had been surveilling the tattoo shop for months after receiving a tip on September 17th about drug sales occurring inside.

This led to a two-month investigation focusing on nine individuals associated with the shop, culminating in the SWAT team serving a search warrant on Friday.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers witnessed a registered gang member, who was not connected to the search warrant, run out of the tattoo shop with an AK-47 style rifle. The gang member then ran back into the shop, prompting officers to fire shots in his direction.

Police later entered the shop and discovered 20-year-old Kaleb Williams dead inside. According to police, Williams, who was part of the search warrant, was found with a stolen gun on him.

Williams’ mother told channel 9 her son was not the intended target of the shooting and is grieving the 20-year-old who leaves behind a one-year-old son.

“He had a one-year-old little baby boy. And now my grandson will never know his dad,” said Williams’ mother Nathalie Birch-Escribano.

According to police, the search warrant resulted in the recovery of the following items:

• Five firearms

• Multiple boxes of handgun and rifle ammunition

• 190 grams of cannabis (some prepackaged for sale)

• One case of NARCAN

• Paraphernalia including scales and a vacuum sealer with bags

Police say Charges for three individuals arrested after the search as well as for the registered gang member armed with the AK-47 style rifle, are pending the outcome of their investigation.

