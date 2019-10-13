Orlando police respond to shooting at troubled apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A victim was taken to a hospital after a Saturday night shooting at a troubled apartment complex in Orlando.
Orlando police said the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. at the Windsor Cove apartments off Mercy Drive.
There have been several reported shootings at the Winsor Cover apartments.
In July, a 28-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car.
Another shooting in July 2018 left a man dead.
Officers did not give any other details about Saturday night's shooting.
