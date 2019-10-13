  • Orlando police respond to shooting at troubled apartment complex

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A victim was taken to a hospital after a Saturday night shooting at a troubled apartment complex in Orlando.

    Orlando police said the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. at the Windsor Cove apartments off Mercy Drive. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Windsor Cove apartment complex

    There have been several reported shootings at the Winsor Cover apartments.

    In July, a 28-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car.

    Read: Troubled Orlando apartment complex at center of tenant's complaint

    Another shooting in July 2018 left a man dead.

    Officers did not give any other details about Saturday night's shooting.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories