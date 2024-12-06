Orlando police search for missing teen with medical concerns last seen Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are asking for help to find a teenager who’s been missing since Monday.

Officers said 15-year-old Maliya Velazquez was last seen near Dijon Drive and may be in the Rosemont area.

According to a report, Maliya was wearing a pink and white sweater with an “Anti Love Crew” logo, ripped jeans, and black and white shoes.

Police said she has a medical condition requiring urgent care.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.

