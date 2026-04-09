Orlando police take steps to better protect and support domestic violence survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are working to improve how they respond to domestic violence cases.

Officers participated in a special training session on Wednesday, alongside groups such as Harbor House and the Victim Service Center.

They learned more about available resources and how to better support victims.

Officials said training like this helps build trust and connect people with the help they need.

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