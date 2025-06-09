Orlando police warn that swimming children must be watched

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are addressing ways to help keep children safe in the water this summer.

With summer break underway, the Orlando Police Department is not only reminding parents about water safety, but giving a warning about the investigation that could follow.

Jeffrey Gissendaner is a detective with the police department, and part of his job is investigating neglect after a drowning

“My heart goes out the the family, but we definitely want to make sure that we can be able to be objective and do our job and investigate the drowning to the fullest extent,” Gissendaner said.

According to the national drowning prevention alliance, 88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present, and 50% of children drown within 25 yards of a parent or other adult.

Adults being around doesn’t mean anyone’s actually paying attention. That’s why with summer break in full swing, police are reminding you that the best way to prevent drowning is with a designated water watcher.

A water watcher badge has a statement that reads in part, “by wearing this badge, I am agreeing to supervise children in, on and around the water.”

It’s just one measure that can be taken to save a life and protect a family after an unimaginable loss

“So we want to sure if there’s any sign of neglect that we can be able to uncover that,” Gissendaner said.

You can learn more about water safety and being a water watcher at the Florida Sheriffs Association website.

Last month, WFTV reported on the new technology available to prevent drownings, like underwater pool cameras and watches that can detect small signals and send notifications if no motion is detected.

Still, experts say those tools don’t replace a person watching children at all times.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group