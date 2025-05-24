Orlando ranks in Top 20 best places for summer jobs, according to WalletHub study

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub has released its ranking for the best cities in the United States for finding a summer job.

Summer is not solely about relaxation and vacation planning.

For many, particularly young adults, the warmer months present an opportunity to earn extra income or gain work experience.

This is an ideal time to enter the job market, as there is a labor shortage and employers are eager to hire, providing applicants with an advantage for better pay.

WalletHub evaluated over 180 U.S. markets based on 21 critical indicators, including employment outlook, affordability, and work-life balance.

Orlando ranked as the #19 best place in the study, becoming the second-best place in Florida behind Fort Lauderdale.

The dataset encompasses aspects such as the median income for part-time workers, availability of summer positions, and the commute convenience of various jobs.

