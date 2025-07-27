Local

Orlando Realtors clean up Round Lake Park to promote conservation

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
REALTOR CLEANUP
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OVIEDO, Fla. — Saturday morning, members of the Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation cleaned up Round Lake Park in Oviedo.

The volunteers joined the event to support Florida’s beauty and promote water conservation in Central Florida.

Organizers highlighted the significance of environmental protection through these community initiatives.

The cleanup at Round Lake Park is part of wider efforts to preserve the natural beauty of Florida’s parks and public areas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read