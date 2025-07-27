Orlando Realtors clean up Round Lake Park to promote conservation

OVIEDO, Fla. — Saturday morning, members of the Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation cleaned up Round Lake Park in Oviedo.

The volunteers joined the event to support Florida’s beauty and promote water conservation in Central Florida.

Organizers highlighted the significance of environmental protection through these community initiatives.

The cleanup at Round Lake Park is part of wider efforts to preserve the natural beauty of Florida’s parks and public areas.

