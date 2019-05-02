  • Orlando rideshare program could change the way you order Ubers, Lyfts downtown

    By: Sarah Wilson , Ashley Edlund

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking to hitch a ride after a night out downtown? Starting this weekend there will be a designated location to pick up your Ubers and Lyfts.

    Starting late Friday night, if you order a rideshare in downtown Orlando you’ll be directed to be picked up at one of two locations: either along Magnolia Avenue in Heritage Square or Gertrude Avenue near Jefferson and Washington streets.

    The rideshare hubs will be active from midnight to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

    The city of Orlando said there will be people on hand at both locations to match riders with their Uber or Lyft drivers as they arrive.

    The rideshare hubs are part of a six-month pilot program the city is doing to cut down on people missing their rides and accidents downtown.

