Orlando Sanford International Airport confirms incident involving two small planes, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. — 7:27 p.m. Update:

Officials with the Orlando Sanford International Airport said they are aware of an incident between two small aircraft at the facility.

Airport authorities said there are no serious injuries at this time.

Previous story:

The Seminole County Fire Department said there is an active emergency at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Local agencies are assisting the airport as they investigate.

According to the fire department, there are no other details on what is involved or what happened.

