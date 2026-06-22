Orlando Science Center hosts ‘Memories of Water’ art exhibit with AR experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center is currently hosting “Memories of Water,” an art exhibit that utilizes Augmented Reality (AR) to explore water’s role in memory, landscape, community, and perception.

The exhibit, on display until Aug. 23, features artwork by artists with disabilities from across Florida.

“Memories of Water” is presented by Arts4All Florida, a not-for-profit organization supporting arts education and cultural experiences for and by people with disabilities.

Guests use their smartphones to scan QR codes, activating an AR component within each piece that brings the artwork to life.

The artists collaborated with tech curator and artist Austin Lubetkin to create unique AR experiences for their artwork. These experiences include movement, animation, sound, and song.

An artist statement accompanies each piece, describing personal inspiration. Guests can develop a stronger connection with the artists and a deeper understanding of their challenges and place in the water-filled world by reading these statements and viewing the art with and without AR.

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