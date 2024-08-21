Orlando stores test KFC biscuit overhaul and more first

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando is a test kitchen, if you will, for Kentucky Fried Chicken as the company tinkers with store design, menu tweaks and more. There are a few reasons O-town gets to try new things first.

“It’s because Orlando has every type of customer we reach,” said Lori Eberenz, director of public relations and partnerships for the brand.

Also, she said, the 16 Orlando stores where the company tries out changes are corporate owned. In fact, 99% of KFC restaurants are franchises, and corporate-owned restaurants can be found only in a few places, including Orlando and Louisville, Kentucky.

