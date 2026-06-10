Orlando Utilities Commission leads Florida in power outage reliability

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Utilities Commission says its customers had the shortest average power outages in Florida for the second year in a row.

OUC said the results are based on 2025 data submitted to the Florida Public Service Commission by investor-owned utilities.

According to OUC, its nearly 300,000 customers experienced the shortest average interruption time of all major Florida utilities.

OUC serves Orlando, St. Cloud and parts of unincorporated Orange and Osceola counties.

“Our employees take great pride in living up to our name as The Reliable One,” said Attila Miszti, OUC chief operating officer. “Delivering Florida’s shortest outages for a second year in a row reflects their hard work and our commitment to the reliability our customers expect.”

OUC said it ranked ahead of investor-owned utility companies in key reliability measurements, including average outage duration and average restoration time.

According to the utility, smart grid devices prevented nearly 40,000 customer outages last year and more than 90,000 outages over the past two years.

OUC said its reliability improvements are tied to grid hardening, infrastructure upgrades, maintenance and technology designed to reroute power during outages.

The utility recently completed transmission upgrades, including a new 230 kV line to serve growing demand in St. Cloud and southeastern Orlando.

OUC said 68% of its system is already underground and that new undergrounding projects are being piloted to improve reliability.

The utility also said it maintains more than 3,400 miles of transmission and distribution lines across a 419-square-mile electric service area.

Annual maintenance includes inspecting more than 68,000 utility poles, replacing wooden poles with concrete poles as needed and pruning vegetation along nearly 1,000 miles of overhead lines each year.

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