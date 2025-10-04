Orlando weather: Heavy rain, storms set to soak weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been an active Saturday for many, and more Weather On the Way is ahead for Sunday.

A Flood Watch continues for the coast through Sunday morning, where flooding could become a concern.

The periods of rain and storms will diminish some this evening, but scattered activity is still possible overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

More rain is likely for Sunday. Once again, periods of rain will develop during the day with heavy rainfall possible. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

The tropical moisture remains in place for Monday, keeping rain chance elevated. We’ll see rounds of rain and a few storms to start next week, with temps in the mid 80s.

Some drier air does begin to push in for the middle of next week, reducing rain chances and pushing temps back into the upper 80s.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the flooding threat this weekend.

