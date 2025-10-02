Orlando woman abused stepmother, kept her locked up, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman is in jail, accused of abusing her stepmother. Investigators say it happened in a Hunters Creek neighborhood off Abberton Court.

Cheryl Ann Pyle, 55, made her first appearance in court Thursday. The judge told her, “You were arrested on aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled adult. I will find that there is probable cause.”

According to the arrest report, Pyle beat the victim, causing visible injuries like cuts and bruises. She’s also accused of taking her stepmother’s cellphone and tablet and locking her in her bedroom for two days. Investigators say the victim had to use the restroom in a trash can.

While the victim told deputies she fell, she later told paramedics that her stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend beat her.

He is under investigation for alleged abuse but is in jail on accusations of stealing from a store. Those charges are unrelated to this case. He also has a prior domestic violence case against Pyle.

A woman who didn’t want to give her name says her nephew called 911 with concerns about the victim. She said, “My nephew was calling. And the lady was running. She was bleeding.”

The judge ordered Pyle be held without bail.

With both Pyle and her boyfriend in jail, neighbors hope the victim is OK.

Neighbor Herbert Castro said, “That is a hard situation right now. ”

If you know of someone who needs help, you can call the The Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. An investigator will come out and make a determination, but it’s a process that takes time.

People can also call Seniors First at 407-292-0177 and ask for the program intake specialist or guardianship department.

