Orlando woman wins top prize in Florida Lottery’s TRIPLE 777 Scratch-Off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Thursday the Florida Lottery said Dominic Valerio, 24, of Orlando, claimed the $2 million top prize from the TRIPLE 777 Scratch-Off game.

Valerio collected her winnings at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.00.

The Florida Lottery said Valerio purchased the winning ticket from an Orlando Publix, 12195 South Orange Blossom Trail.

Publix will also receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

