Orlando WWII veteran, 99, reunited with beloved mini pony

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many of us, the company of a dog or cat really brings us a smile.

But how about a mini pony?

One was brought to the Orlando VA Medical Center this week to bring joy to veterans in the community living center.

It was particularly meaningful for a 99-year-old hospice veteran who reunited with a beloved pony from his previous care facility.

