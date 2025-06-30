Orlando’s Corrine Drive project gets new timeline

ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of delays, Orlando’s project to make Audubon Park more walkable and bike-friendly is back on track with a few adjustments.

The project has long aimed to slim down the lanes on Corrine Drive and Virginia Drive and add sidewalks, on-street parking and landscaping.

A plan to add a wide multi-purpose path for both bikers and walkers has now been extended all the way from Baldwin Park to the Ivanhoe District.

City staff said the project is done with its preliminary design. Final design is expected to wrap up next fall, with construction beginning in 2027 if funding is approved.

That would be welcome news to customers, residents and business owners like Kimberly Hellstrom, owner of The Lovely Vintage Market.

“When the kids get out of school at three, it is so scary,” she said, pointing to the elementary school behind her building. “So with those bigger paths, come a lot more space for the children and their families to walk.”

Hellstrom said she and other business owners are in contact with the city to plan for the eventual construction. She said their hope is that the major work can happen during the summer months when the school is not being used, so they can direct their customers to park in the school’s lot.

Corrine Drive has been a target of the people behind Vision Zero, which aims to cut pedestrian deaths in the city considered worst in the country.

More than 100 crashes were recorded on the several-block stretch around all the businesses during a five-year study.

